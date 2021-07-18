Transfer news: Crystal Palace linked with £20m Arsenal raid - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Sun, new Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is considering a raid on former club Arsenal for striker, Eddie Nketiah.

Indeed, the England U21 international is understood to have emerged as a target at Selhurst Park in a potential £20m deal this summer having failed to command much of a starting berth under Mikel Arteta.

Despite the rise of fellow young players Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, the 22-year-old started only four Premier League games last season and, with just a year left on his contract, could be sold.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Sam Brookes have given their verdicts as to whether or not that would be a good deal.

Jonathan Gorrie

This is exactly the kind of signing Palace need to make.

Sure, there's a risk given his relative lack of experience but Nketiah isn't exactly a total novice. In 38 games in the top tier, he's scored five times and has broken the goalscoring record at U21 level, bagging 17 times in 16 games.

In and out of the team at Arsenal, it's been difficult for him. However, throughout his career, he's largely scored in line with his xG (via FBREF), suggesting he's capable of taking chances when offered.

At Palace, alongside Wilfried Zaha and new signing Michael Olise, that service could come on a much more frequent basis.

Young, hungry to succeed and potentially coming with a proven track record of scoring goals at all levels, Vieira could be onto a winner here.

Joshua Cole

"Although it is abundantly clear that Patrick Vieira will need to put his own stamp on Crystal Palace's squad this summer, he should avoid a move at all costs for Eddie Nketiah.

"Despite illustrating some signs of promise during his time at Arsenal, the forward has lacked consistency in-front of goal in recent years.

"During the 38 games that he played at Premier League level during his career, Nketiah has only managed to find the back of the net on five occasions which is an underwhelming total.

"With the jury still out on whether the 22-year-old is good enough to play in this division, Palace ought to switch their focus from signing him to securing the services of an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the top-flight.

"By getting his recruitment spot-on this summer, Vieira could potentially guide the Eagles to a relative amount of success next season."

Sam Brookes

"Nketiah’s career has been a little stop-start so far. The 22-year-old has still only made 38 Premier League appearances and scored just five goals. These are hardly standout numbers.

"However, his statistics at international level are far more impressive, and indicate that he could have a very bright future.

"The Arsenal man has netted 16 goals in 17 matches for England Under-21s, showing that he can thrive when a manager has complete faith in him.

"It has seemed for a while that Mikel Arteta is not convinced by Nketiah but if the youngster can win the trust of Vieira, then he could start to get a run of games under his belt, and really hit top form at Selhurst Park.

"With this in mind, this could be an exciting signing for the Eagles."

