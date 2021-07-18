Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the most shocking moves of the summer transfer window has already happened.

Sergio Ramos ended his 16-year stint at Real Madrid by joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

Ramos became a club legend at the Bernabeu and led them to four Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies.

After the 35-year-old signed a two-year deal at the French club, he explained how PSG were the perfect club for him at this stage of his career.

“The best place to keep on dreaming, the best club to keep on winning,” said Ramos in a post on social media. We’re going to fight with everything we have for everything. Allez.

"Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible.”

Ramos may have missed much of last season through injury but you wouldn’t bet against him leading PSG to their first ever Champions League triumph.

The Spaniard will bring his wealth of experience to Mauricio Pochettino’s side - although won’t have the responsibility of captaining the club.

Marquinhos has that honour at the club.

And it seems it’s going to take some time for Ramos to get used to not being the skipper.

That’s because a promotional video was shared by PSG of Ramos trying on the new home shirt. And he can clearly be seen subconsciously checking his arm for the captain’s armband.

Take a look:

It was a video that tipped Real Madrid fans over the edge. Check out the emotional reaction from them:

It’s going to take some time for them to get over Ramos not playing for their club. And it’s going to take time for Ramos to get over not being captain, it seems…

