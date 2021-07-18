Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In three weeks' time, the traditional curtain-raiser will be taking place at Wembley.

Leicester and Manchester City will do battle at Wembley in the Community Shield five days before the start of the Premier League campaign.

It’s set to be an incredible season too.

Stadiums could be full once again from the opening weekend and, after such an incredible European Championships, football fans can’t wait for the return of supporters.

Clubs have started doing their business as they look to improve on their performance in the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite Leicester occupying a top-four spot for the vast majority, the top-four was made up of the usual suspects as Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea qualified for next season’s Champions League.

And it’s likely to be the same candidates this time around.

But how are their squads shaping up?

Not too much business has been done at the time of writing - although Man Utd have snapped up Jadon Sancho in the biggest Premier League signing of the summer so far.

But where do the top four sides need to improve? And how do they compare to each other?

Well, a Reddit user has created a squad depth graphic for each of the four clubs to see how they stand right now.

Let’s check them out:

Manchester City

City’s strongest XI is looking super strong yet again. They haven’t signed anyone as of yet but have been linked with the likes of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.

They’re sorted defensively but could perhaps do with a central midfielder. Then, if Pep Guardiola doesn’t see Gabriel Jesus as a regular starter, expect them to sign a proper No.9 - perhaps Kane.

Manchester United

United’s defence could do with some reinforcements defensively with Harry Maguire needed a new partner. They’ve been heavily linked with Raphael Varane as well as Kieran Trippier at right-back.

A central midfielder could also be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist.

Sancho’s arrival means there is now decent competition for places in attack with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Daniel James, Amad Diallo and Anthony Martial in reserve.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has added Ibrahima Konaté to his squad which means strong options at centre-back with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez returning.

With Georginio Wijnaldum leaving the club, Liverpool could do with some more quality in midfield. They’re not short of options but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and an ageing James Milner can’t be relied upon.

Outside of Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, there aren’t too many forward options - although it’ll be interesting to see if Harvey Elliott can play a role in the first-team this season.

Chelsea

The Champions League winners are yet to add to the squad this season - not that they really need to.

Perhaps a quality centre-back despite their many options as well as a cereal midfielder to challenge Jorginho and N’Golo Kane.

They’ve also been linked with Erling Haaland in attack, which will put Timo Werner’s starting berth in serious doubt.

