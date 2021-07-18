Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Collin Morikawa has secured the second Major of his career after winning The Open at Royal St George's this afternoon.

Finishing the fourth and final day 15 under par, it was pure ecstasy for the American, who has now added to his PGA Championship that he won last year.

The 24-year-old had to see off some stiff competition from compatriot Jordan Spieth, South African Louis Oosthuizen and Spaniard Jon Rahm, all who were in with a chance of winning as the final day got underway.

It was a superb final day for Rahm, who climbed his way up the leaderboard to end on -11, but after shooting +1 on the final day, it was Major heartbreak once again for Oosthuizen, who had been leading for the majority of the tournament.

The South African ended up finished tied third with Rahm on -11. It was Spieth in the end who finished second, two shots ahead of Rahm and Oosthuizen, but two shots behind Morikawa.

It was a simply faultless final day, for Morikawa, who was unbelievably making his debut at The Open, as he shot a bogey-free round to take home the Claret Jug.

The American is the first to win the famous trophy on his Open debut since Ben Curtis, who achieved the feat back in 2003.

It wasn't just a debut win here, though, the 24-year-old also won the PGA Championship last year on his debut, so he's certainly making a name for himself already.

Want an even better stat to prove how serious to take Collin Morikawa?

He now joins Tiger Woods as only the second player to win both the Open Championship and PGA Championship before turning 25 years old.

He'll certainly be one to watch in the Ryder Cup later this year.

