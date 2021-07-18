Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton won the British GP in controversial circumstances on Sunday after a crash with Max Verstappen on the first lap.

Verstappen was rushed to hospital as a result of the collision as Hamilton was handed a soft 10 second penalty.

Hamilton recovered from his punishment to take the chequered flag and close the gap on his Red Bull rival.

However, it seems Verstappen wasn’t particularly impressed when he saw Hamilton’s punishment and the end result.

Tweeting from hospital on Sunday evening, Verstappen wrote: “Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on.”

After the race, Christian Horner, Red Bull's team principal didn't hold back either.

"It shouldn't be like that to be honest with you," he told Sky Sports F1. "Max has incurred a 51G accident, Lewis Hamilton is a world champion and he shouldn't be making manoeuvres like that. It's unacceptable.

"He's put a driver... thank goodness the biggest result for us today is he was uninjured. He's having to go to hospital for precautionary checks after a 51G accident so I hope Lewis is very happy with himself."

Horner added: "For me, that's a hollow victory."

However, Hamilton defended himself by saying: "I just don't feel like he needs to be as aggressive as he is," Hamilton told Sky F1.

"We are going down to Turn Six and he's bumping wheels with me. But it's cool because there's footage of old Formula 1 great drivers bumping wheels on the straight. So I'm sure it looks cool and everything but I tried to give him space but I was quite a long way up the inside into Nine and none of us backed out and that was the end result.

"I took the penalty of course and it's never one person's fault, it's always a balance of the two. I don't feel anything now, I just channel it into my driving, which I did, and I'm proud I was able to do that."

Asked whether Versteppen's injury has taken the shine off his victory, Hamilton replied: "Honestly, no, it doesn't. This is racing and of course I would love to be able to race and for us to leave one another space, and there's plenty of space on the track for us to get around.

"I've managed a long time without colliding with someone but when someone is too aggressive these things are bound to happen."

Hamilton added: "I hope he's ok. I would have loved to have had to have wheel-to-wheel battle for the whole race. I enjoy racing with him and I'm looking forward, but I will never back down from anyone."

