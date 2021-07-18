WWE Money in the Bank: Predictions for Ladder Match winner and RAW Women's Champion

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The wait is over, WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view will return this evening.

The RAW Women’s Championship title will be put on the line as Rhea Ripley vies to defend her crown against fierce rival Charlotte Flair.

There is also the matter of the iconic Ladder Match, which will feature Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Natalya, Nikki A.S.H, Zelina Vega, and the recently announced Tamina.

Ahead of tonight’s much-anticipated PPV, GiveMeSport Women predicts who will be victorious in the two women’s matches...

Georgia

RAW Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair

The rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair has been building for weeks now and it could all come to a head tonight.

Many expected Flair to take the RAW Women’s title from Ripley at Hell in a Cell last month, but despite her win, The Nightmare retained her belt. Since then, tensions have continued to bubble.

A recent episode of Monday Night RAW saw the two attack each other with crutches after both faking injuries. Earlier this week, Flair really let loose on her rival and made a statement ahead of MITB.

Ripley has looked uncharacteristically overwhelmed and perhaps even scared of Flair’s ability these last couple of weeks.

The Queen desperately wants her title back and her re-emergence as RAW champion has been a long time coming. Tonight could definitely be the night she overthrows The Nightmare.

Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner: Alexa Bliss

Fans have been eager to see a bigger storyline unfold for Alexa Bliss and winning Money in the Bank would be the perfect opportunity to introduce an exciting new rivalry.

Bliss is a strong fighter and has the capability to fend off the other seven women, but most importantly, she has her terrifying powers to use at her disposal which could give her an advantage over the rest.

Nancy

RAW Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair’s rivalry has been escalating in recent weeks. Although both women faked injuries during a RAW instalment earlier this month, Flair seems to be winning the mind games against her opponent right now.

Flair will also be determined to regain her RAW champion title from Ripley, and it is likely her time will finally come this evening.

Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner: Naomi

No one seems an obvious winner in tonight’s Ladder Match. WWE fans called for Naomi to be better utilised last summer and the Twitter campaign has reemerged this year, so what better time for the superstar to win the Ladder Match this evening.



As the former SmackDown Women's champion, she has achieved all she can with the blue brand. But now she's on the RAW roster, Naomi could use that all-important contract to fight for her chance to win another title.

Olly

RAW Women’s Champion: Rhea Ripley

Given Ripley’s disqualification at Hell in a Cell, this looks to be a chance for revenge. Though she still holds the belt, Ripley is yet to beat Charlotte one-on-one and tonight could be the night.

Charlotte won’t back down easily though, so expect some twists and turns in this one for sure.

Ladder Match winner: Liv Morgan

The likes of Bliss and Asuka would both be foreseeable winners, but this feels like Liv Morgan’s time.

Given that she’s beaten both Carmella and Zelina Vega to earn her spot in the match, don’t be surprised to see her emerge victorious in this one.

