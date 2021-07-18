Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Sun, Manchester City are ready to step up their attempt to sign a new striker this summer.

While Pep Guardiola led his side to a Premier League title largely relying on a system without the use of a defined central striker, the fact that club legend Sergio Aguero has left the club surely means he will need replacing.

As successful as they were, not having a top striker in the side cannot be a long-term plan, particularly if City want to finally conquer Europe.

The report suggests that a move for Barcelona star Antione Griezmann is unlikely but the French forward has been mooted as an option, alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Sam Brookes have given their verdicts as to who City should sign this summer.

Jonathan Gorrie

I cannot understand why Griezmann is not a target.

Granted, the 2018 World Cup winner recently turned 30 and is reportedly on an eye-watering wage of around £594k-per-week, although players like this don't come around very often.

Noted for his work rate and versatility, he looks perfect for City's fluid frontline. Indeed, he's proven he can be the main man at Atletico Madrid, as well as link up with big names such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Given the financial problems at Barcelona, perhaps there's a chance to land him even on a short-term basis. Perhaps then, City could wait for Erling Haaland's release clause to kick in over the course of the summer in 2022.

Perhaps that's living in a fantasy world but, considering there's a relaxation in Financial Fair Play rules, City can afford to do exactly that.

Joshua Cole

"With Manchester City narrowly missing out on Champions League glory last season, they will be hoping to finally overcome this particular hurdle during the 2021/22 campaign.

"However, in order to give themselves the best chance of achieving this goal, it is imperative that they draft in a sufficient replacement for Sergio Aguero who recently joined Barcelona.

"Providing that they have the financial capabilities to seal a deal, the Citizens should swoop for Harry Kane who is a proven goal-scorer in the Premier League as well as the Champions League.

"Having netted a remarkable total of 20 goals in 24 appearances in Europe's biggest knock-out competition during his career to date, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the England international ends up leading City to glory next year."

Sam Brookes

"If it comes down to signing one out of Griezmann, Kane and Haaland, City should go after the latter option.



"Haaland is still only 20 years of age and is surely likely to only get better over the next decade. Meanwhile, Griezmann and Kane are 30 and 27 respectively, so they may not have too many of their prime years ahead of them.



"The pair could both do a fine job for City over the next 2-3 years but the Premier League champions should be looking at bringing in players who can help them dominate domestically and in Europe for the longest period possible.



"When taking this into account, there is only one player that they should be setting their sights on – Haaland."

