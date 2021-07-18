Crystal Palace transfers: Eagles keen on £12.8m-rated star - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing centre-back Ozan Kabak this summer, according to Bild via Sport Witness.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool, and has now returned to his parent club, Schalke.

He is expected to move on from the German side in the coming weeks after they were relegated from the Bundesliga in 2020/21, and Kabak is attracting plenty of interest across Europe, with Palace, Leicester, Newcastle, Nice and Rennes all monitoring the defender.

It is understood that Schalke will seek around €15m (£12.8m) for the 6 foot 1 defender, and they are waiting for the youngster to make up his mind about which club he wants to join next.

Would Kabak be a good addition to Palace's squad?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole express their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"Having lost a number of senior professionals already this summer, some may wonder if going after a 21-year-old is a sensible move for Palace.

"However, it should be pointed out that Kabak actually has plenty of experience under his belt for someone of his age, having already played over 50 games in the Bundesliga and he featured in the Champions League for Liverpool in 2020/21.

"Therefore, his maturity should not be questioned, and he showed enough during his spell at Anfield, where he averaged 3 clearances and 2.1 tackles per match, to indicate that he can cut it in the Premier League.

"Palace should do all they can to sign Kabak, as he looks to be a fine prospect who could thrive in England for years to come."

Jonathan Gorrie

"What exactly has Ozan Kabak done to suggest he'd be better than what Crystal Palace had last season?

"Indeed, while the Turkish international clearly represents a potential long-term investment, he barely covered himself in glory during his short stint at Liverpool.

"Perhaps that's an unfair criticism of a man who moved to a team in disarray halfway through a season but, frankly, Palace need to be sure their signings will work this summer.

"Losing so many experienced players may be necessary for the long-term but, in the short-term, trying to keep at least some of their battle-hardened warriors while moving into a new era seems more logical."

"They should look to offer Gary Cahill a new deal instead."

Joshua Cole

"When you consider that Palace are no longer able to call upon the services of Gary Cahill and Mamadou Sakho, manager Patrick Vieira will need to bolster his options in central defence between now and the start of the upcoming campaign.

"With the Eagles currently being linked with a move for Kabak, it could be argued that this may turn out to be a shrewd bit of business if they can get a deal over the line this summer.

"After joining Liverpool on a temporary basis earlier this year, the defender managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the Premier League as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72.

"Providing that Kabak is able to improve his consistency next season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he becomes a key player for Palace who will be determined to push on under the guidance of Vieira."

