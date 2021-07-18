Transfer news: Should Wolves really sell £35m star to Arsenal - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are in talks with Jorge Mendes over a potential move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star, Ruben Neves.

Despite forming a crucial part of the club's rise from the Championship into the upper echelons of the Premier League, Wolves are believed to be open to selling the Portugal international for a fee of around £35m.

Although Diogo Jota was sold last summer, the Molineux club are said to be desperate to raise funds of their own ahead of the Bruno Lage era, which could see a man who started 33 Premier League games last season depart.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Sam Brookes have given their verdicts on whether or not Wolves are potentially making a mistake here.

Jonathan Gorrie

This is a mistake.

Granted, the need to raise funds and balance the team out after a disappointing season should go far beyond the importance of any one player.

Still, Wolves have the likes of Adama Traore who, while talented, is surely more expendable than Neves. After all, the former Porto captain ranked within the club's top five players for tackles, interceptions and key passes per game last season (via WhoScored).

The beating heart of the Wolves side, the 24-year-old made the most passes per game than anyone in the squad (54.9), so selling him deprives Lage of one of the club's most important players.

With the squad heading for a transition after so long under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, suddenly losing someone of such importance would be a nightmare.

Joshua Cole

"If Wolves do indeed decide to part ways with Neves this summer, they may live to regret this decision as the midfielder unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

"During the previous campaign, the Portugal international managed to average a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.81 in the Premier League as he ranked in the top-five at Molineux for tackles made per game (2.4), interceptions (1.8 per game) and key passes per game (0.9).

"Whilst Wolves could receive a considerable fee for Neves, cashing in on him would be a grave error as there is no guarantee that they will be able to attract a suitable replacement for him due to the fact that they failed to qualify for European football last season.

"Instead of selling Neves, Bruno Lage should instead build a team around the midfielder as it could result in the club achieving a relative amount of success in the Premier League later this year."

Sam Brookes

"Neves is undoubtedly a fine player but it does seem that things need a freshen-up at Molineux this summer.

"The side went stale in 2020/21, losing their way as they stumbled to a 13th place finish. In order for Wolves to get some new players through the door, it seems that they might have to sell one of their high-profile players and now could be the time to cash in on Neves.

"Their other options would be to sell the likes of Pedro Neto or Adama Traore, and I feel that those two players have a little more in their locker when at their best than Neves.

"Wolves should try to get every penny they can for Neves, as £35m does appear to be a touch on the generous side from their point of view, but if they are able to get at least this amount then they should allow him to move on this summer."

