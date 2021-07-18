Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A potential big spoiler for Money in the Bank, as it is being reported that 'The Man' Becky Lynch is slated to be at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for tonight's pay-per-view.

The report does acknowledge that it's unclear whether or not Lynch is going to actually be appearing on the broadcast tonight, especially considering she was backstage at the Yuengling Center for Hell in a Cell last month.

However, the former Raw Women's Champion is expected to make her return to the company very soon, and with tonight being seen as the start of the road to SummerSlam, it's possible that Lynch does make her long-awaited WWE return on tonight's show.

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE TV since the episode of Monday Night Raw on May 11 last year. The show, which just so happened to take place the day after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, saw Lynch announce her pregnancy.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, a daughter named Roux, in December of last year. The pair also got married last month.

In the last few weeks, it has been reported that Lynch has been at the WWE Performance Center with NXT talent preparing for an in-ring return, so it certainly seems plausible that 'The Man' could be back on WWE TV tonight.

