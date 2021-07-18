Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tonight could be a HUGE night for WWE, as it has been teased by a rather reputable source that the plan for weeks has been for John Cena to make his long-awaited WWE return at tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Twitter source WrestleVotes, who is usually pretty reliable when it comes to backstage WWE scoops, is seemingly teasing that John Cena will be making his WWE return at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view tonight, which is set to emanate from the Dickies Arena in Texas.

While not explicitly mentioning the former WWE Champion by name, the final line of their tweet about people not being able to see the surprise name has many people thinking that the subject is John Cena

Source states the plan going back weeks ago was for a big time surprise tonight. Same source states they haven’t heard anything regarding it all weekend, which could just be to throw everyone off… idk, it’s not like this person can be seen or anything. 👋🏻🚫

With regards to why John Cena will be returning to WWE, it has been reported by various reputable journalists that WWE is planning on having Cena face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in Las Vegas next month at SummerSlam.

Again, while not explicitly stated by WrestleVotes, it certainly makes sense to think that WWE could have John Cena return to the company tonight to start his SummerSlam feud with Reigns, who is slated to defend the Universal Championship against Edge tonight.

It seems like John Cena may not be the only huge name to appear at Money in the Bank tonight, as reports have suggested that Becky Lynch is going to be at the Dickies Arena for the show tonight, although it's unclear whether or not 'The Man' is actually going to be appearing on the broadcast.

