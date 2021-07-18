Everton transfers: Toffees eye ace who Benitez didn't rate in 2019 - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton could make a move for Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin this summer, according to The Mirror.

Richarlison has been linked with a move to Real Madrid recently, and it has been reported that the Toffees could look to replace him with Saint-Maximin in a deal that could be worth around £50m.

It is understood that new Everton manager Rafael Benitez was not keen on bringing Saint-Maximin to Newcastle in 2019, and the Spanish coach went on to leave that summer prior to the Frenchman arriving on Tyneside.

However, his opinion of the 24-year-old appears to have changed, as it is now claimed that he wants the attacker to join him at Goodison Park.

Would Saint-Maximin be a good signing for Everton?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Jonathan Gorrie give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

Saint-Maximin is one of the most exciting players to watch in the league when at his best but there is one major concern with this potential signing - his constant fitness issues.

He has been absent from 33 games over the last two seasons in all competitions for Newcastle due to various ailments. That's over a third of the side's games during this period.

If Everton are going to push on next season, they need high-quality players who can deliver on a weekly basis. Saint-Maximin has the ability but his injury history is not ideal at all, and that is why Everton should try to line-up an alternative option to the tricky winger.

Joshua Cole

"With Everton set to enter a new dawn under the guidance of Benitez, the Spaniard will be determined to send out a signal of intent to the rest of the Premier League by making an eye-catching signing this summer.

"Considering that Saint-Maximin is being a touted as a potential target, the Toffees should do everything they possibly can to secure his services as the Frenchman has world-class potential.

"Whilst the winger missed a considerable chunk of the previous campaign due to injury, he still managed to record an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.12 in the top-flight which was only bettered by one of his Newcastle team-mates.

"Providing that he maintains his fitness, Saint-Maximin will fancy his chances of setting the Premier League alight next season and thus he could potentially help Everton reach new heights if they are willing to splash the cash on him."

Jonathan Gorrie

"It's not that Allan Saint-Maximin wouldn't be a good signing for Everton, it's that he might not be a good signing for Rafa Benitez.

"The Spaniard is famed for his relatively rigid style of play and, as good as the Frenchman is, he's anything but rigid.

"While not wanting to be too critical of his defensive output, the Newcastle man is barely in a similar mould to the likes of Dirk Kuyt or even Matt Ritchie, two wide men who have excelled under Benitez.

"In fact, never in his recorded career has he averaged anything even approaching one tackle or one interception per game (via WhoScored).

"Clearly, that's not his primary focus, but in a Benitez team, that kind of output rarely seems to work.

"Good enough for Everton. Not enough for Benitez."

