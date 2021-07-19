Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The women's ladder match opened the main show at the Dickies Arena in Texas for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view tonight, with Nikki A.S.H picking up the briefcase and securing a guaranteed future title shot.

Nikki A.S.H (formerly Nikki Cross) defeated Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Tamina, Natalya, Asuka and Zelina Vega to win the women's ladder match on the show.

The finish came after Nikki A.S.H snuck up the ladder and stole the briefcase while Naomi, Asuka, Tamina, Natalya, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan were brawling across three ladders. At the time, Alexa Bliss was outside the ring after being buried under several ladders by her opponnents.

In doing so, Nikki became the fifth woman to hold the briefcase, following in the footsteps of Carmella, Bayley, and the aforementioned Alexa Bliss and Asuka in becoming the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match-winner.

Unlike with the men's ladder match, each of the four women who have previously won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match have gone successfully cash in their briefcase and win either the Raw or SmackDown Championship, and Cross will be hoping for more of the same.

Nikki A.S.H recently debuted her new superhero gimmick on Monday Night Raw, which she has revealed on social media was her idea. It seems like WWE is high on the new character, giving the former NXT star the big win on pay-per-view.

The action continues later on tonight, with Riddle, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Big E, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet competing to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE Money in the Bank continues tonight live on WWE Network and BT Sport Box Office.

