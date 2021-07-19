Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The men's ladder match was won by Big E tonight at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, with the SmackDown star earning a guaranteed future title shot in the process.

Big E defeated Seth Rollins, Riddle, John Morrison, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens at the Dickies Center to win the men's ladder match.

The finish came after Big E hit Seth Rollins with a huge Big Ending from the top of the ladder, quickly climbing back up the ladder to retrieve the briefcase.

In winning the match, Big E wins the Money in the Bank ladder match for the first time in his career, putting WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Universal Champion Roman Reigns on red alert, with the New Day star earning a guaranteed title shot.

Fans have long been clamouring for Big E to be given a big push to the main event of WWE, and his big win at Money in the Bank will hopefully be the start of that.

The Money in the Bank match last year was won by Otis, who didn't end up cashing in his briefcase, dropping it to The Miz at Hell in a Cell in October 2020. The Miz ended up cashing in his briefcase on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber in February of this year.

This wasn't the only Money in the Bank ladder match to take place on the show, with Nikki A.S.H winning the women's ladder match and becoming Miss Money in the Bank earlier on in the show, which you can read more about by clicking here.

WWE Money in the Bank continues tonight live on WWE Network and BT Sport Box Office.

