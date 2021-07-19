Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans returned to WWE shows this week on SmackDown, and the company has pulled out all the stops as a result, bringing back John Cena at tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view event in Fort Worth, Texas.

Multi-time WWE Champion John Cena made his long-awaited return to WWE tonight at the end of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, confronting Roman Reigns after 'The Tribal Chief' defeated Edge to retain the Universal Championship.

After defeating Edge, Roman Reigns went to saying what the whole world had to "acknowledge him" before Cena interrupted him.

Many fans expected WWE to bring in some top names over the next few weeks with fans returning, with names such as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Brock Lesnar and John Cena being thrown about by fans on social media.

Cena's return has been long rumoured, with reports from various reputable sources suggesting that WWE was intent on having the Hollywood megestar challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam next month, which certainly seems like it's not in the works.

John Cena was last seen in WWE at the WrestleMania 36 event at the Performance Center in April 2020. At the show, Cena was defeated by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match.

The show took place in the Performance Center with no fans due to COVID-19, meaning Cena's appearance at Money in the Bank tonight is the first time that Cena has appeared on a pay-per-view in front of fans since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

Cena isn't the only noteworthy WWE star to return over the last few days, as former NXT Champion Finn Balor shockingly returned to Friday Night SmackDown on this week's show, which you can read more about by clicking right here.

