Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bar WrestleMania 37, WWE welcomed fans back to a main roster pay-per-view tonight for Money in the Bank for the first time since Elimination Chamber in March 2020, and what a show it was.

Tonight's show was jampacked, featuring several blockbuster matches, two of which were ladder matches for the Money in the Bank briefcases, and the return of some rather familiar faces.

All reports pointed towards Money in the Bank being a huge show for WWE, with the company reportedly calling in some big names for the show, and that ended up happening, as multi-time WWE Champion John Cena returned to TV on the show tonight, confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This was Cena's first appearance in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 36 last year, and fans have been eager to see the Fast and Furious 9 star back with the company ever since.

The show was main evented - as expected - by Edge vs. Roman Reigns in a match for the Universal Championship.

Below are all the results for the show, in case you didn't match to catch what went down:

The Usos def. Dominik & Rey Mysterio to WIN the SmackDown Tag Team Championship (kickoff show)

def. Dominik & Rey Mysterio to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship (kickoff show) Nikki A.S.H def. Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya, Tamina, Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega to WIN the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

def. Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya, Tamina, Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega to the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Omos & AJ Styles def. The Viking Raiders to RETAIN the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

def. The Viking Raiders to the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Bobby Lashley def. Kofi Kingston to RETAIN the WWE Championship

def. Kofi Kingston to the WWE Championship Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley to WIN the WWE Raw Women's Championship

def. Rhea Ripley to the WWE Raw Women's Championship Big E def. Seth Rollins, Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Kevin Owens and John Morrison to WIN the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

def. Seth Rollins, Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Kevin Owens and John Morrison to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Roman Reigns def. Edge to RETAIN the Universal Championship.

What a brilliant night of action, leaving fans VERY excited for the future of WWE television.

Catch all the fallout from WWE Money in the Bank on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News