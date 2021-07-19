Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AS Roma’s players have only just started life under Jose Mourinho but they already have nowhere to hide.

Mourinho has introduced drone technology to training sessions, allowing him to show players their mistakes in real time.

A giant pitch-side screen has been installed at the club’s training Trigoria complex, while Mourinho requested a personalised Rome drone to hover above the pitch to film his squad.

This is according to Football Italia, who say the drone technology allows Mourinho and his staff to get a ‘perfect view of their shape and movements on the field’.

If a player makes a mistake, Mourinho can pause the training session and allow the players to watch the errors ‘within seconds of committing them’.

You can see the implemented technology on this video posted by AS Roma’s official Twitter account…

We’re not entirely sure this new technology will be overly popular with the Roma players, who will surely feel like they’re constantly under the microscope, but it could end up benefitting them in the long run.

As soon as a mistake is made in a training session, Mourinho can now immediately show his players exactly what happened and how to avoid doing the same thing in future.

How are AS Roma getting on under Jose Mourinho so far?

Roma haven’t played a competitive match under their revered new head coach, but they have won two friendlies.

Mourinho recorded an emphatic 10-0 victory in his first game in charge against local side Tuscans Montecatini.

Roma also recorded another pre-season win on Sunday, defeating Ternana 2-0.

Has Mourinho signed any players at AS Roma?

Mourinho has bolstered his squad with the £10 million signing of Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Wolves.

Roger Ibanez and Bryan Reynolds have also joined the Italian club on permanent deals following loan spells.

Is Jose Mourinho still a world-class coach?

After being sacked by Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in the past six years, Mourinho will be hoping that a return to Italy allows him to re-establish his reputation as one of Europe’s best coaches.

