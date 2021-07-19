Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite being Manchester United and England record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

Bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old, Rooney became a household name after a record-breaking transfer to Man Utd.

He did nothing to prevent the hype when he scored a hat-trick on his debut for the Red Devils - in the Champions League against Fenerbahce.

Rooney went on to play 559 times for the club, scoring 253 goals.

During that time, he won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, three League Cups, a Champions League, a Europa League a Club World Cup.

All the while, playing like a kid in the playground. And we mean that in the nicest possible way. He was a joy to watch.

However, he finished his career with a fairly underwhelming spell back at his boyhood Everton before going to the MLS with DC United and then Derby County in the Championship.

Not the end of his career that Rooney deserved.

Fortunately, the wonders of the internet and social media means we will never forget just how good he was.

And one clip has gone viral over the weekend that demonstrates just that special he was.

That’s because a compilation clip shows Rooney scoring from the halfway line for three DIFFERENT clubs - Manchester United, Everton and DC United.

Watch: Rooney scoring from the halfway line for three different clubs

Wow.

Scoring from the halfway line once in your career is special. Doing it three times for three different clubs is just ridiculous.

Only Rooney could do that…

Even Rio Ferdinand got involved in the reaction by saying: "Watch it….let it sink in how good this guy was….."

On Sunday, Rooney managed his Derby side against Man Utd in a pre-season friendly at Pride Park in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men ran out 2-1 winners.

Afterwards, he claimed that his former team can really challenge for honours this campaign.

"They are in a period now where fans will be wanting success, silverware," he said post-match to reporters. "Ole and his coaching staff will be under pressure to deliver that.

"You can see they are getting gradually better. I think they'll be in a place where they really will challenge next season."

