A thrilling British Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon threw up all kinds of drama as F1 Sprint made its debut and our title race hit a new level of intensity following Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's shunt at Copse on the opening lap.

Indeed, it's a race that will be looked back on for some time to come and could be a pivotal moment in the championship fight, with the Briton taking the spoils on Sunday.

Here, then, are the two main winners and losers from the British Grand Prix...

Winner - Lewis Hamilton

The debate will rage on to Hungary as to who should take the blame for what happened at Copse on lap 1 but, ultimately, what's done is done now and nothing is going to change the fact that Lewis Hamilton won the Grand Prix and has closed the gap right down in the Drivers' standings.

The rivalry has undoubtedly stepped up a notch ahead of the second half of the campaign after the summer break and Hamilton will be looking to close the gap further in the final race before then on the outskirts of Budapest.

Loser - Max Verstappen

This doesn't stem from Max's performance over the weekend as he was strong throughout, won the Sprint, and could well have won the Grand Prix had the incident at Copse not taken place.

Ultimately, though, he's seen a 33-point gap in the Drivers' standings reduced to just eight with one more race to go before the summer break at the Hungaroring and that can never be considered a positive.

On the upside at least, he seems to be okay after the crash and has escaped serious injury.

Winner - Charles Leclerc

A superb drive from Leclerc and one that would have absolutely deserved the win at the end of it too.

He took the lead just before the red flag after Hamilton and Verstappen's collision and, to the surprise of many, managed to show great pace upon the restart to hold onto the lead right up until lap 50 of 52.

It was a brilliant performance from the Monegasque and a reminder that, amid all the headlines surrounding our two title challengers this season, there is another with the Scuderia that just needs a quick enough car.

Loser - Sergio Perez

A rotten weekend for Checo and a tough couple of days for Red Bull on the whole.

The Sprint event on Saturday was won but with no points in the Grand Prix, Mercedes are now right back on their tails in the Constructors' championship.

Perez span off in the Sprint and could not recover in the Grand Prix itself with him finishing outside the points - even he had trouble making his tyres last in the baking conditions.

