Now that the dust has settled on a fantastic European Championships, eyes turn to the European club landscape as various pre-seasons get underway.

Liverpool jetted off to Austria for their first week, with a substantial quota of first-team stars tagging along.

Jurgen Klopp has never been shy to reiterate just how important a good pre-season is, so the fact that he can work with a number of his first choice stars will come as a welcome tonic.

Sadly, one such star who won't be joining in with the Liverpool preparations is midfield engine, Georginio Wijnaldum, after he signed for PSG this summer.

The Dutchman's exit is a massive blow for the Reds, especially so when you consider the fact that, having seen his contract run down, he was allowed to leave for free.

Wijnaldum's, whose departure leaves a gaping hole in the Anfield midfield, is yet to be replaced during the transfer window, with links to Saul Niguez and Youri Tielemans being batted about in the media.

However, there could be a lot more hurt for the midfield on the cards if the latest rumour from influential journalist David Ornstein is to be believed.

Ornstein has claimed that negotiations over a new contract for talismanic captain Jordan Henderson have completely stalled and that there is 'significant uncertainty over his Liverpool future'.

While his current deal is only due to expire in 2023, Ornstein believes the club are desperate to avoid another Wijnaldum debacle, which could mean that Henderson leaves this summer.

Reporting for The Athletic with Liverpool guru James Pearce, Ornstein goes on to to say that neither side want a repeat of the Wijnaldum disaster.

You can't help but feel that letting Henderson go would be a simply bonkers move for Liverpool to make right now.

Henderson's influence transcends so much more than just his performances on the pitch - his very presence in the dressing room, even when not playing, is always seen as a massive boost.

Klopp loves him and the players would absolutely run through walls for him, so surely it makes sense to find a way to ensure he stays.

To lose Wijnaldum in the manner they did was bad enough, but to lose Henderson in the same summer would be simply catastrophic.

