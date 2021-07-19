Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Footage has emerged from the British Grand Prix that took place on Sunday, July 18 moments before the incident that happened between Drivers’ World Championship leader Max Verstappen and second place Lewis Hamilton.

The crash between the pair took all the headlines from the GP on Sunday, with Formula 1 fans debating who was to blame.

Verstappen took to Twitter after the race to lay blame at his rival's door, saying: “Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on the track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour but we move on.”

However, analysis from Sky Sports told a different story of the collision.

As the two drivers raced side-by-side and reached the corner, Verstappen could be seen doing a more aggressive turn into Hamilton, which seemingly caused the crash.

The analysis of the footage also highlights the space Verstappen had, which meant that he may not have needed to turn so abruptly into Hamilton’s way as they would have both been able to make their way around the corner.

Verstappen was consequently ruled out of the Grand Prix, whereas Hamilton received a 10-second penalty. He was able to recover swiftly from the incident, though, as he went on to overtake Charles Leclerc three laps before the finish, making this an eighth British Grand Prix victory.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff refused to place blame on either driver after the race, saying: “It always takes two to tango, and these two are not giving each other an inch.”

On the contrary, Christian Horner (principal of Red Bull Racing) said: "Hamilton putting a wheel up the inside at Copse, one of the fastest corners in this World Championship, was ill-judged and a huge risk to Lewis by both drivers.

“He was not significantly alongside Max as you can see from the point of contact, Lewis’ front left to Max’s right rear. The move was never on and resulted in a 51G impact for Max.”

With Silverstone out the way, the drivers head to Hungary on Sunday, August 1.

With Hamilton holding the fastest lap and Verstappen keen for redemption, it will make for an unmissable race and crucial to the title charge.

News Now - Sport News