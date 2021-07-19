Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football is a team sport.

However, it takes individual brilliance to win matches and trophies. The fact the Ballon d’Or is still held in such high esteem suggests that there’s certainly room for individualism in the sport.

But ultimately, at the end of their careers, players will look back at all the silverware they have won.

With more competitions up for grabs than ever before, top-level stars often have a handful of opportunities to get their mitts on a trophy each season.

It means their individual trophy cabinet at home just keeps growing.

But which players are the most successful in football history?

Well, after Lionel Messi claimed Copa America last week, he moved to 38 trophies in his incredible career.

However, he’s still trailing former Barcelona star Dani Alves who has won an eye-watering 42 trophies.

Now, a brilliant graphic from Goal shows the 11 most successful players in the sport’s history.

Take a look:

So, Alves is at No.1 with a trophy-laden career that looks unlikely to be beaten. Alves will be leading Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics this summer so could even add to that.

Messi is second, currently four trophies behind the Brazilian.

Maxwell is third having won trophies at Ajax, Inter, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Joint with Maxwell on 37 trophies is former Barcelona teammate, Andres Iniesta, helped by his nine La Liga titles.

Ryan Giggs makes up the top five thanks to 13 Premier Leagues and 10 Community Shields.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is one behind having won the lot with the club during the 80s.

Gerard Pique has the same number of trophies as Dalglish due to his successful career with Barcelona and Spain.

Pique is one ahead of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won silverware at Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.

But Ronaldo isn’t the only Portuguese player to have won 34 trophies in their career. Legendary goalkeeper, Vítor Baía, has also achieved that - mostly at Porto but he also won five trophies in a two-season spell at Barcelona.

Xavi makes up the top 10 most successful footballers of all time with 33 trophies while the evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 31 to his name.

