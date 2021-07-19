Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fernando Alonso has said that the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen should go down as an 'unlucky moment,' with the Spaniard offering the Briton some backing in saying the Merc man could not just disappear from the corner.

The F1 title fight appears to have kicked up a gear in intensity following the British Grand Prix with Hamilton and Verstappen coming together on lap 1 at Copse, resulting in the Dutchman flying into the barriers at high-speed and needing to retire.

Indeed, as soon as the incident happened social media was ablaze with fans in both camps apportioning blame to the other but, for those that have the most experience in such situations; the drivers, a 'racing incident' seems to be the best way to describe what unfolded.

Certainly, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso appears to be of that mind with him saying post-race that it was just an unlucky moment and that Hamilton, in fairness, could not just disappear from the corner:

“It is difficult from the outside,” said Alonso. “It looked quite close, Lewis had more than half a car alongside Max.

“So, in a way, Lewis could not disappear from the inside line, it’s not that you can vanish.

“It was an unfortunate moment of the race, but nothing intentional or nothing that any of the two drivers did wrong in my opinion.

“That was an unlucky moment.”

Ultimately, the result is in the books now, the stewards gave Hamilton a penalty that they deemed fair and the Briton still managed to win the race, cutting the deficit in the Drivers' standings to eight points.

The fight continues to Hungary in a couple of weeks, with the summer break then following on from that.

News Now - Sport News