Steam Deck: How Much Will It Cost?

The sudden announcement of the Steam Deck has led many to get excited, and we have all the details about how much it will cost the gaming community.

It is very intriguing to see how this new handheld device will compete with other consoles, like the new generation Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

The Steam Deck should definitely appeal to a lot of PC players, as the device is basically like a portable PC.

You can connect it to a monitor, keyboard or mouse, play all PC games, and install PC software, so it should be a very strong device.

What is the price of the Steam Deck?

For many gamers, they can be put off by the price of new consoles and games, so it is very important that the Steam Deck adjust

The price details have already been revealed by Valve and it will vary depending on the storage the console holds.

The 64GB version will cost $399, which is £288.

The 256GB will be available for $529, which is £382

The 512GB version, which is understandably the most expensive version, will be $649. This is £469.

What is amazing about the whole console is the fact that the whole of the Steam Store will be available for gamers on the Steam Deck.

Reservations for pre-order have already opened, and fans who have wanted to do this have had to put down deposits.

The price is slightly more than the Nintendo Switch, and this might see some fans look elsewhere, but the fact that it is like a handheld PC due to its software and games available, the price seems somewhat acceptable.

The price should stay the same, but if it does change we will provide you with updates right here.

