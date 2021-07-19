WWE Money in the Bank: Charlotte Flair stuns crowd with insane move to defeat Rhea Ripley

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Queen has reclaimed her place on the throne as the WWE RAW Women's champion.

Charlotte Flair stepped into the ring at Money in the Bank with only one thing on her mind – taking back the red brand belt.

The match was a highly anticipated one – the product of weeks and weeks of rivalry build-up between The Queen and Rhea Ripley. The two clashed last month at Hell in a Cell and Flair was sent home empty-handed after Ripley was disqualified.

Since then, the two have been at each other's throats on Monday Night RAW, and last night's Money in the Bank became a ticking time bomb waiting to detonate between the two stars.

Flair dropped her signature Figure Eight Leglock on Ripley after delivering a heavy blow to her leg, leaving The Nightmare with no other option but to tap out.

It was a title-winning move that was very easy on the eyes, but not as thrilling to watch as this...

The Queen produced a beautiful moonsault about halfway through the exhilarating fight to completely floor Ripley. After that, it was obvious Flair was never going to give up on finishing what she started and walking out of the ring with the RAW belt in hand.

Her Money in the Bank victory marks Flair's 14th title in her WWE career and her fifth reign as RAW Women's champion. She isn't dubbed 'The Queen' for nothing – Flair truly is wrestling royalty.

