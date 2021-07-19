Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The British Grand Prix, which took place Sunday, July 18, saw a brutal incident involving the Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen and second-place Lewis Hamilton.

The pair were both approaching a corner at rapid pace, but when Verstappen went to turn round the bend, he was clipped by Hamilton who was trying to overtake on the inside.

Due to the contact, the Red Bull ace was sent crashing into the outskirts of the track at a staggering 180mph.

Due to the crash, Verstappen was immediately ruled out of the race - which Hamilton, despite being given a 10-second penalty, went on to win.

The Dutchman was treated quickly by the first-aid team and thankfully left the incident unscathed, however, audio from his team radio showed the severity of the collision.

Max’s camera footage showed the exact moment he turned and then in an instant his car was sent flying backwards, surrounded by smoke and losing a tyre in the process, before the camera eventually shuts off due to impact.

We then hear Verstappen’s team ask: “Max, are you okay?” - to which they get no response. It then makes for an upsetting listen as the Dutchman is heard groaning and saying: “F***,” making the pain and shock evident to those listening.

There are also pictures circulating that show the aftermath of the effects on his car, and it’s clear to see how fortunate he was to have left without an injury.

The recorded impact of the crash was a remarkable 51G.

He posted an update to his Twitter account after the race, which included a picture of him smiling with his dad Jos Verstappen, and it was captioned: “Cleared from the hospital after all the checks were ok. Thank you to everyone for all the nice messages and well wishes.”

With Verstappen being as successful and talented as he is, it can easily be forgotten he is still only 23 years old, which makes incidents like yesterday’s so much more frightening.

Hopefully Max will be able to recover as quickly as possible and be back to his best when he races again at the Hungarian Grand Prix in two weeks' time.

