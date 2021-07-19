Resident Evil Village: Developers delay Re:Verse until 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Resident Evil Re:Verse announced that the new game mode will be delayed until 2022.

The successful zombie-slaying series has not often come with a multiplayer aspect, emphasising the game's epic single-player mode and has been paramount to its success over the years.

Titled 'Re:Verse', Resident Evil Village was expected to be released hand in hand with the new content, following two beta test periods that took place in the build-up to the game's official release.

Despite the uproar from segments of the gaming community, Capcom have decided on its launch date and it's not good news for those who have been anxiously waiting for further updates.

Re:Verse delayed

The developers announced on the game's official website and social media channels - on the back of feedback from gamers after the beta tests.

After previously announcing that July 2021 would see Re:Verse launched, this has now, unfortunately, been moved back to 2022.

Capcom explained on Twitter why that was the case. They said: "The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

While this may have disappointed some fans, others will appreciate the fact that Capcom are not willing to release a game mode that is not to their satisfaction, shelving their initial launch plans.

Let's hope that the gameplay speed is up to scratch come 2022, with many fans having enjoyed the beta tests playing as some of the game's mode iconic characters.

