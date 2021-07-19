Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTuber Fires Shots At UFC Star In Social Media Jibe

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are training for their big fight against each other, and Paul has mocked Woodley once again in one of his latest tweets.

The two will be fighting in August, and despite the early promotions revealing this fight would be on August 28th, it has now changed to August 29th.

The YouTuber, who has over 20 million subscribers, has won his first three boxing fights, but now faces his toughest test against the five-time UFC Champion who enters the boxing ring for the first time and who is also being trained by Floyd Mayweather.

The two have been mocking each other a lot on social media, and Paul has fired some more shots at Woodley in one of his latest tweets.

Paul mocks UFC Star in latest Twitter post

Social media is huge these days, especially in the build up to fights as we see promotion, training clips and more to keep fans excited for the event.

We have seen a lot of this in the build up to Paul vs Woodley, and with Paul a social media influencer, he has been using Twitter a lot to mock his opponent.

He has done it again to promote the highly anticipated event as he posted a picture of the two squaring up against each other and said: “Used Bentley vs. Big Diesel Hummer H1 Alpha Sunday August 29th”

Calling Woodley is a direct hit at his age and where he is at in his career. He is 39 years-old, which is towards the end of his career and not in his prime, and he lost his last UFC fight to Vicente Luque back in March 2021.

It will be very interesting to see whether Woodley reacts to Paul, and we will keep you updated if he does so anytime soon.



