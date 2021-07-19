Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United look to be on the verge of capturing their top defensive transfer target this summer.

The Old Trafford club are reportedly close to thrashing out personal terms with Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane - and will then move on to negotiating a transfer fee with the Spanish giants.

Given that the 28-year-old French international has just a season left on his current contract, it is believed that Real are ready to cash in on Varane.

With the move now seemingly a done deal, thoughts of fans and pundits alike have turned towards how the 2018 World Cup winner will fare as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's set-up.

The reaction among United supporters has been almost universally positive, but former Manchester City and England defender Danny Mills has doubts as to whether Varane's game will be suited to the English top-flight.

"Yes, he's a good signing. But is it the right signing?" Mills asked during an appearance on talkSPORT.

"We don't really know what he's gonna be like...How robust is he going to be in the Premier League - week in, week out?"

Mills argued that the pace of the Premier League is several notches greater than La Liga - where Varane has plied his trade since 2011 - and that the standard of competition is generally superior.

"He [Varane] is used to playing eight tough games a season - apart from the Champions League. He and [Sergio] Ramos got through games at the back for Real Madrid with a cigar on. You can't do that in the Premier League.

"Every foreign player that comes in - [Kai] Havertz and Timo Werner included - has said 'We didn't realise the intensity of every single game."

As a four-time Champions League winner with a trio of La Liga successes also to his name, Varane certainly has the pedigree to be a hit at Old Trafford. For that reason, it would be no surprise to see him arrive at United and quickly form a dominant central defensive partnership with captain Harry Maguire.

With that said, Mills does have a point. For all his accomplishments at the Bernabeu, Varane will face an entirely new challenge in England. If all doesn't go to plan for him, he would hardly be the first big-name from one of Europe's top leagues to struggle to adapt to the Premier League.

