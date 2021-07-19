Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: New Content Announced And Is On Its Way Soon

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update was available for the gaming community last week, but there is still some more content for fans to get their hands on.

The mid-season update brought a bunch of buffs, nerfs, bug fixes and new changes to the battle royale map Verdansk. They also brought back a familiar killstreak.

It seems like many have enjoyed this update, as hundreds of thousands flocked to play the game on the weekend, and bringing in fresh content midway through a season is the best way to match expectations and keep players happy.

What is different from season 4 Reloaded to season 3, is that more new content is on the way and some of it has been recently announced.

Fresh Pack Coming To Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Season 4 Reloaded has even added some new guns for gamers to get their hands on, and now players will be treated to a new pack coming to the store.

Packs in the store give fans new weapon blueprints, operator skins, emblems, key rings and more. The latest pack coming to the store is called the “Special Ops Pro Pack” and it was announced in the patch notes for season 4 reloaded.

It will most likely cost a couple thousand of Call of Duty coins, and if you don’t have enough you can buy more off the Playstation store.

In the “Special Ops Pro Pack” players will get these five things:

A ​​new Legendary skin for Portnova

Two Legendary Weapon Blueprints. These will be for the popular FARA 83 and the AK-74u

A New Calling Card

A New Emblem

For now, we do not have an exact date as to when the pack will come out on the store, but we will update you when we find out.

The new content arriving in the new pack are things that a lot of the community will want to have, so no doubt many will be buying it.



