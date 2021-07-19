Birmingham City news: Lee Bowyer makes frank transfer admission about Blues man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Birmingham City will be hoping to use the momentum that they gained during the closing stages of the previous campaign to push on under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer in the Championship later this year.

The Blues managed to retain their second-tier status by picking up 17 points from their last 10 league games as they experienced somewhat of a renaissance following a dismal run of form which saw them briefly flirt with the prospect of relegation.

Keen to build a squad which he believes will be capable of achieving a relative amount of success at this level next season, Bowyer has already made a brisk start to his transfer business this summer.

As well as drafting in Tahith Chong and Juan Familia-Castillo on temporary deals, the Blues will also be able to call upon the services of Ryan Woods, Chuks Aneke and Jordan Graham after recently signing this trio on a permanent basis.

Whilst Bowyer will be determined to add some more fresh faces to his squad in the coming weeks, he may also have to make a decision on the future of one of the club's current players.

Making reference to Steve Seddon's current situation at St Andrew's, the Birmingham boss has admitted that there is a chance that he will be allowed to leave between now and the end of the transfer window.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about the defender, Bowyer said: "He [Seddon] was one of the lads that had Covid and there's potential he will be moving on.

"Like any club we have to move bodies on as well, you can't just keep bringing players in, bringing players in.

"As it stands this is the group we are working with.

"Will that change between now and the end of the window?

"Probably.

"That's the reality.

"I don't think our football club is like that, I think most are."

1 of 15 How many Premier League goals has Bruno Fernandes scored for Manchester United? 26 22 20 30

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Seddon has ultimately failed to make a positive impression for Birmingham in recent years, it is hardly a surprise that Bowyer has revealed that the defender could be allowed to move on to pastures new.

Following a stint with AFC Wimbledon during the first-half of the previous campaign, the defender returned to the Blues earlier this year and went on to feature on seven occasions in the Championship.

Having only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.37 in this particular division last season, the jury is still out on whether Seddon is good enough to play on a regular basis at this level.

With Bowyer recently opting to sign Familia-Castillo, Seddon may end up falling further down the pecking order at Birmingham if the club opt against letting him leave.

Keeping this in mind, it may end up being beneficial for both parties if the defender is sold this summer as the Blues could use the money generated from his departure to bolster their squad whilst Seddon may be able to kick-start his career by joining a side in a lower division.

Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool linked with Aouar, Pellegrini to Spurs, Guehi to Palace

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News