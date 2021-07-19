Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Fan creates intriguing Halloween concept map

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One Fortnite fan has created a detailed concept map ahead of the upcoming release of Chapter 2 Season 8.

There has been little information revealed about what is coming to the battle royale series in September. We are still quite a way away from its release but the gaming community is enjoying the intergalactic spin that Epic Games have provided with Season 7.

While aliens and flying saucers are running rampant across the island, this has not stopped players from speculating about what could be around the corner, as the game will enter the notorious Halloween period.

In recent years, we have seen Fortnitemares dominate this period for two years running. While it is likely this will return, one fan has provided a detailed fantasy update of his own in relation to what he would like to see.

Fortnite Concept Map

The artistic makeup of Season 8 came from Reddit user iBrozly, who provided an array of new weapons, mythical bosses and map changes for the autumn release.

As you can see in the thread itself, several locations have been amended as a possible idea going forward.

The Palace, Wizardly Woods, Greasy Gardens, Starry Society, Stealthy Shadows, Cyber City, Tomato Term, Returned Realm and the landmark Kevin the Cube are the places in question - each with their own reasons for existing.

Each location is shrouded in mystery, with the presence of vaults, falling stars and wizards. This is an interesting way for Epic to possibly bring the alien invasion to an end.

Of course, this is just an idea - and a pretty good one at that. Let's hope that the developers are listening to the fans over the next few months and are putting adaptations into place to please the gaming community.

