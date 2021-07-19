Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has said that he will not be bullied into being less aggressive by Max Verstappen or anyone else when out on circuit, as he reflected on his British Grand Prix victory and that lap one incident with his title rival.

The two championship protagonists have enjoyed some fine battles already out on track so far this season with the likes of Imola and Catalunya throwing up lap one close-quarters squabbles between the pair.

They've been pretty clean up until now, though, with the incident at Copse yesterday the first time they have come together and seen at least one end up retiring from the Grand Prix.

Certainly, that felt like a real turning point in the championship and a potential moment to really up the ante between the duo, with Hamilton saying post-race that he'll never back down and be 'bullied' into being less aggressive by Verstappen:

“There is plenty of space on the track for us to get around, and I managed for a long time without colliding with someone," Hamilton said to Sky Sports F1.

“But when someone’s just too aggressive these things are bound to happen.

“There’s not a single driver here that doesn’t know how aggressive a driver could be.

“I hope he’s OK because of course I would love to have a wheel-to-wheel battle for the whole race. I enjoy racing with him.

“But I will never back down from anyone and I would not be bullied into being less aggressive.

“This weekend, we needed the points and there was a gap. He left a gap and I went for it.”

A big moment in the F1 title race and we look forward to Hungary in just under two weeks from now.

