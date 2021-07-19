Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was Christmas come early for the frantic fans of WWE, as one very special guest made a shock appearance following the sold-out Money In The Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday night.

At a rowdy Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, in the wake of Roman Reigns' epic beatdown of Edge, a legend of the game made a very late and stunning appearance.

As The Tribal Chief celebrated his triumph in the main event, his victory speech was cut short by the sensational entrance and return of John Cena.

Just when we thought all the drama of the night had unravelled, the wrestling icon came out from nowhere, grabbed the mic and stole the show. The crowd erupted and the Universal Champion was left in total shock as Cena announced his comeback!

“I’m used to you guys telling me how much I suck,” proclaimed the stunned and clearly emotional Cena.

Somewhat taken aback by the cheers, Cena actually seemed surprised by the warm welcome, and played to the applause, telling the frantic fans just how much he missed them.

Cena looked back at home in the centre of the ring, as he rallied the crowd further, confirming that his return wasn’t just a “one-night-only” thing, promising this to be the first night of many to come.

For Roman Reigns, this now means a major rethink for his SummerSlam plans. Reigns, who was rudely interrupted by Cena, and was given a ‘you can’t see me’ taunt for good measure, couldn’t hide the surprise and disdain from his face as he watched the 16-time champion take his spotlight.

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out more and get the low-down on the whys, whens and wheres of Cena’s comeback.

WWE earlier announced that Cena will be showing up to tell all at Monday’s RAW event, hosted at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

