WWE Money in the Bank: Charlotte Flair showed massive respect to Rhea Ripley after PPV

The WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event did not disappoint when it came to delivering the action on Sunday night.

Nikki A.S.H became the new Ms. Money in the Bank after seeing off seven opponents to claim the contract in the Ladder Match, and Charlotte Flair regained her status as the RAW Women's champion.

The Queen won her fifth red brand belt and 14th WWE career title after defeating Rhea Ripley in front of the first live crowd since Covid-19 hit. Flair put an end – even if only temporarily – to the ongoing feud between her and The Nightmare with her signature Figure Eight Leglock pin.

The match was thrilling from start to finish, with both women leaving absolutely nothing in the ring.

After snatching back the title she last won in 2016, Flair shocked WWE fans during her backstage interview. The Queen paid huge respect to her rival, completely turning the last few weeks of tension on their head.

After being asked if Ripley had "gotten the point" after losing the Money in the Bank clash, Flair responded: "I think she definitely got the point tonight, but I also got the point that she's a student of the game, literally, and she's not not that far behind. I just got the upper hand at the end."

The interview was a huge difference to Flair's usual tone when it comes to addressing her rivalry with The Nightmare. The five-time RAW Women's champion has been riled up, frustrated, and even resorted to faking an injury to play mind games with Ripley over the last few weeks. She has huge confidence in herself and knows she is one of the best female wrestlers the world has ever seen.

However, as one of the best in the business, Flair is also the ultimate professional and knows genuine talent when she sees it. She came, she saw, she conquered, and she paid homage to one of her biggest rivals of recent years.

