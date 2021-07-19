Nottingham Forest transfer news: Update surfaces regarding Reds-linked ace's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to put what was an extremely disappointing 2020/21 Championship campaign behind them later this year by pushing on under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton.

Certainly no stranger to achieving success at this particular level, the Reds boss will be hoping to use his previous experiences with Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion to his advantage next season.

Having helped these two sides achieve promotion to the Premier League, Hughton will be determined to replicate this feat at the City Ground.

In order to have the best chance of achieving this particular goal, it is imperative that the 62-year-old nails his transfer recruitment between now and the end of the window.

Whilst some of Forest's Championship rivals have already made some significant alterations to their respective sides, Hughton has only signed one player so far this summer.

However, this may be about to change as the Reds continue to track one of their targets ahead of a potential swoop.

A report from Football Insider earlier this month revealed that Forest were interested in signing Jordan Hugill from Norwich City.

The forward helped the Canaries secure promotion to the Premier League last season by making 31 appearances for the club in the second-tier.

Ahead of the new season, an update has now emerged concerning Hugill's future at Norwich.

According to The Athletic, the Canaries will be willing to part ways with the forward if they are able to bolster their options up-front in the coming weeks.

With Hugill's current contract at Carrow Road set to run until 2023, Norwich could potentially secure a respectable fee for him if Forest do indeed opt to step up their transfer pursuit.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Hugill does possess a wealth of experience at Championship level having featured on 207 occasions in this particular division during his career, his performances last season were relatively poor.

Limited to just seven league starts by Farke due to the presence of Teemu Pukki, the forward only managed to net four goals as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.26 in the second-tier.

With there being no guarantee that Hugill will be an upgrade on the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor, Forest ought to steer clear of wasting a considerable amount of their transfer budget on the forward.

Instead of pursuing a deal for the 29-year-old, Hughton should instead switch his focus to signing an individual who has managed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in this division in recent years.

