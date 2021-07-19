British Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel goes viral with amusing post-race actions at Silverstone
Whilst a lot of the post-race reaction surrounded Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's lap 1 crash at the British Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel also caught the eye with some of his antics after the chequered flag.
The four-time F1 world champion enjoyed a solid weekend up until the Grand Prix, with him in the top ten for Friday's qualifying and then strong pace-wise on Saturday for Sprint, with him enjoying a good duel with Fernando Alonso for much of the 100km distance.
Sunday's race was a little less memorable, however, with him spinning early on after the race restart and eventually having to retire, bringing a curtain down on his on-track activities.
Off-track, though, he was only getting started as he donned some gloves, picked up a rubbish bag and helped with the clean-up process after the chequered flag, much to the delight of the remaining British fans who were there to see him in action:
Vettel has shown concern for the environment before with him also a campaigner for Bee welfare, having set up a 'Bee Hotel' for the insects.
He's clearly very aware of his surroundings and it's good, then, to see him getting involved here especially after what was a disappointing end to a positive-looking weekend.