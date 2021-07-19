Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Whilst a lot of the post-race reaction surrounded Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's lap 1 crash at the British Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel also caught the eye with some of his antics after the chequered flag.

The four-time F1 world champion enjoyed a solid weekend up until the Grand Prix, with him in the top ten for Friday's qualifying and then strong pace-wise on Saturday for Sprint, with him enjoying a good duel with Fernando Alonso for much of the 100km distance.

Sunday's race was a little less memorable, however, with him spinning early on after the race restart and eventually having to retire, bringing a curtain down on his on-track activities.

Off-track, though, he was only getting started as he donned some gloves, picked up a rubbish bag and helped with the clean-up process after the chequered flag, much to the delight of the remaining British fans who were there to see him in action:

Vettel has shown concern for the environment before with him also a campaigner for Bee welfare, having set up a 'Bee Hotel' for the insects.

He's clearly very aware of his surroundings and it's good, then, to see him getting involved here especially after what was a disappointing end to a positive-looking weekend.

