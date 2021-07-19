Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mike Tyson has boldly claimed that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is going to 'f------ kill' Caleb Plant when they finally face each other in their proposed unification showdown at some point later this year.

Pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez is currently waiting on confirmation of his next opponent after capturing the WBO super-middleweight title from Billy Joe Saunders. An undisputed clash against American Plant seems the most likely fight.

Plant's chances of beating the Mexican superstar have been written off by many, with boxing fans and pundits alike predicting he'll be on the receiving end of a brutal knockout loss.

And Tyson, 55, who returned to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr, 52, in an exhibition bout after a 15-year hiatus from boxing, doesn't think Plant has much chance of winning, insisting that the American is 'going to get so f----- up.'

The 55-year-old told the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast. "I saw this guy fight, he's gonna get slaughtered, he’s going to get clocked, he’s going to get so f----- up.

"Anything’s possible with two people, between two human beings, anything’s possible.

"But I think this guy is going to f------ kill him. He’s your friend, you’re going to his funeral.

"He looks like some Floyd Mayweather s---, he's gonna get f----- up.

"Wait till that m------------ [pauses] starts hitting that body, Alvarez, those m------------ body shots, oh, he's gonna get f----- up."

Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) won the IBF super-middleweight championship in January of 2019 by unanimous decision over José Uzcátegui. The 29-year-old has held the belt since then making three successful defences.

Speaking to DAZN Boxing earlier this month, Matchroom Sport boss Eddie Hearn is confident a fight between Alvarez and Plant will take place.

”There's conversations to be had over the next sort of three, four, or five days, and it needs to gather pace," Hearn said. "I don't think there's anything negative to say about it.

“This is clearly the fight Canelo Alvarez wants. He wants to become undisputed champion. But at the same time, September is his date, you know, and if the Plant fight’s not available now and has to be made in December or whatever, I think Canelo's mindset is: ‘I want to keep the momentum that I have right now.’

“And you know, let's not forget this guy's boxed three times in, you know, what, seven months, eight months, and it will be four flights in 10 months, which as a pound-for-pound number one in a pandemic is incredible.

“My instructions from Canelo, Alvarez, and Eddie Reynoso were, you know, what we want, we want Caleb Plant, but if that's not possible for September, show me the champions we can face. Clearly, a move up to 175, for now, is also on the agenda if that undisputed fight can't get made.”

