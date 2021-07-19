Sunderland transfer rumours: Twist emerges concerning Black Cats man's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following yet another underwhelming campaign in League One, Sunderland will be determined to emerge as contenders for automatic promotion later this year under the guidance of manager Lee Johnson.

The Black Cats were unable to maintain their momentum in the closing stages of the season as they saw their hopes of sealing a return to the Championship dashed by Lincoln City in the play-offs.

As a result of the fall-out from this particular defeat, Johnson opted to launch a complete overhaul of his squad by parting ways with a host of players.

Considering that the Sunderland boss is no longer able to call upon the services of Max Power, Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen and George Dobson, it will be intriguing to see whether he decides to hand Elliot Embleton the chance to prove his worth in League One next season.

Loaned out to Blackpool for the second-half of the previous campaign, the 22-year-old helped the club secure promotion via the play-offs by making 21 league appearances.

Particularly impressive during the Tangerines' 2-1 triumph over Lincoln City in the final of the aforementioned competition, Embleton managed to provide an assist for Kenny Dougall as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.0.

As a result of the midfielder's encouraging performances last season, Blackpool manager Neil Critchley recently admitted that he will be keeping tabs on Embleton's situation at the Stadium of Light.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, an update has now emerged concerning Embleton's future.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Blackpool want to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis from Sunderland.

However, a potential deal between the two parties is being hindered by a difference in valuations as the Black Cats are seemingly seeking a bigger fee than what Blackpool are willing to pay.

1 of 15 How many Premier League goals has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Arsenal? 62 64 70 72

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Johnson is unwilling to provide Embleton with the game-time that he needs to thrive next season, it may turn out to be a wise decision to sell him if the Black Cats boss can convince the Tangerines to match his side's valuation.

With new signings Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans both looking to claim a regular spot in Sunderland's starting eleven, Embleton may be forced to watch on from the sidelines if he opts to stay at the club.

The midfielder's exit could end up benefitting both parties as Sunderland will be able to use the money generated from his sale to reinvest in their squad whilst the former Grimsby Town loanee could potentially thrive in a new division under the guidance of Blackpool boss Critchley.

However, before sanctioning the midfielder's departure, Johnson will need to draft up a list of replacements as a failure to do so may have a detrimental impact on Sunderland's fortunes next season.

Transfer News LIVE: Everton eye double swoop, Guehi joins Palace

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News