FIFA 22: Fresh Leaks Reveal Brand New Features Coming To Career Mode

Excitement is slowly started to build for FIFA 22 and some new leaks have revealed a bunch of new features coming to Career Mode.

There were some rumours about the heavily popular game mode and some were even suggesting that there could be an online Career Mode.

Despite Ultimate Team being the most successful and popular game mode on FIFA, Career Mode is still enjoyed by many, and the gaming community wants some big evolutionary changes to arrive with FIFA 22.

If these leaks do come true, then gamers would have got exactly what they asked for as it looks like Career Mode could be a completely new experience.

Leaks Reveal Lots Of New Features Coming To Career Mode

Leaks are always taken with a pinch of salt, but it is hard to not get excited by the latest news revealed by reliable leaker @DonkTrading on Twitter.

Donk listed six new features coming to Career Mode, and gave his own opinion on them as he said: “It’s looking good so far”.

The six new Career Mode features he revealed are:

Design your own kit

Design your own Badge

Design your stadium

New transfer market system

In depth pro development career

New Youth pro development system

It is understandable to see why Donk is so positive after looking at these features. Gamers will love the fact that they can design their club kits, badges and stadiums so that they can make their experience quite unique.

This fits in line with the news that broke recently which revealed that players would also be able to create their own club.

The other changes are also huge, as players love player development and it is a big part of the game. Hopefully we will hear more about the game mode before release and we will provide you with all the information as more updates come our way.

