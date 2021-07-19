Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics: When will Simone Biles compete, how to watch & more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With just days to go until the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games takes place, we run through everything you need to know about the artistic gymnastics competition.

More than 300 medal events will be contested in Tokyo in the coming weeks, but few will be as anticipated as artistic gymnastics. Female gymnasts will compete across the individual all-around, vault, floor, uneven bars and balance beam, with medals also awarded to the highest-scoring teams.

Here is everything you need to know about the women’s artistic gymnastics competition.

When is the artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Qualification for the women’s artistic gymnastics event will take place on July 25th from 2:00am to 12:20pm BST.

Medal events then start with the team final on July 27th at 11:30am. This will be followed by the all-around final on July 29th at 11:30am.

The vault and uneven bars finals are scheduled to start on August 1st at 9am, with the women’s floor final on August 2nd at the same time. Artistic gymnastics will then conclude with the balance beam on August 3rd at 9am.

Where is the artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

The artistic gymnastics competition will take place at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo. The venue has a capacity of 12,000, although spectators will not be able to attend the event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Ariake Gymnastics Centre is a temporary venue, but a sporting arena with a 12,000 seating capacity is scheduled for construction on the site after the Games.

How can I watch artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

For those in the UK, the BBC and Eurosport will be broadcasting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

All the big moments will be shown live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

Eurosport will also have extensive coverage across the subscription channel itself, discovery+, and the Eurosport app.

Who are the artistic gymnastics gold medal contenders at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles will be front and centre of artistic gymnastics at Tokyo 2020. The 24-year-old was dominant at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, winning gold medals in the all-around, vault, floor exercise and team. She also finished with a bronze medal in the balance beam.

Five-years-on and Biles is still considered the best gymnast in the world at the moment. She is expected to defend her Olympic titles in style this summer.

Biles will be challenged by her American teammates, including Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles. Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will also be strong medal contenders after qualifying for the Olympics as individual competitors.

Aside from the American gymnasts, China’s Tang Xijing and Russia’s Angelina Melnikova will also be worth watching. Tang and Angelina finished just behind Biles in the all-around at the 2019 World Championships.

Who are the British artistic gymnasts competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan, alongside twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, have been named to the Team GB artistic gymnastics squad. All four will be making their Olympic debut in Tokyo, but each gymnast has experience of winning medals on the world or European stage.

Kinsella is a European and Commonwealth champion on the balance beam, while Morgan finished with two silver medals and one bronze at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

The 16-year-old Jessica Gadirova reached prominence at this year’s European Championships, triumphing in the floor contest. Her sister Jennifer made history in 2019 by medalling at the first ever Junior World Championships.

All four gymnasts have spoken about their excitement to compete on the same stage as Biles.

