Tokyo Olympics Football: Lucy Bronze confident “gold medal is coming back” to Britain

Reigning Best FIFA Women’s Player Lucy Bronze has stressed that Team GB are more than capable of winning gold at this year’s Olympic women’s football tournament in Tokyo.

The English star is one of the sport's most renowned figures and has been an integral part of the Lionesses team since 2013. She has won three Champions League titles with Lyon, the Women’s Super League with Manchester City and scooped numerous personal accolades.

Yet despite all her success, this is Bronze’s first Olympics and the right-back says she is still motivated by winning trophies.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the 29-year-old spoke of how she hasn’t won a major international trophy so far in her career and that she will not stop until she achieves this goal.

"I haven't won that gold medal or World Cup or Euros. I'm dying to get my hands on worldwide success at the highest level and I won't be retiring until I get my hands on it - unless my body gives up on me.”

Indeed, Bronze is confident of doing just that in Tokyo this summer. The majority of Team GB’s squad is English, but head coach Hege Riise has also called upon Scottish internationals Kim Little and Caroline Weir, as well as Welsh captain Sophie Ingle.

Both Ingle and Little have been named as joint captains by Riise, alongside England’s Steph Houghton and Bronze thinks the team has more than enough to compete with any side in the tournament.

“The talent we have got, there’s no reason why we can’t beat any team out there,” she told the BBC.

"I was thinking 'this gold medal is coming back to Great Britain' and my mindset has not changed one bit, even having to wait another 12 months for it to come around.

Team GB reached the quarter-finals in their only other Olympics appearance back in 2012, but arguably enter this year’s competition with a better squad than then.

The likes of Houghton, Little and Jill Scott played in London nine years ago, while the team also boasts WSL Player of the Year Fran Kirby as well as the irreplaceable Bronze.

Riise’s team face Chile in their opening game on Wednesday in Sapporo before two more group matches against hosts Japan, followed by Canada.

It may not have come for Gareth Soughtate’s side, but there is a genuine belief among Bronze and the rest of Team GB that it may do so for Great Britain.

