Nintendo have "no plans" to launch further Switch model after OLED

Nintendo have announced that they have "no plans" on launching another edition of the Switch.

The Japanese gaming organisation shocked the community off-guard with the official announcement of the Switch OLED which is due to be released on 8th October 2021.

This came from out of nowhere. But despite the reveal, Bloomberg reported that the upcoming model will only cost an extra $10 (£7.30) to produce and will cost $50 (£36.48) more than the standard console.

As a result of this, Nintendo were forced to react and deny what was said by a business and technology news outlet.

No plans from Nintendo

Via Twitter, Nintendo released a statement that said the following: "A news report on July 15, 2021(JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect.

"We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will launch in October 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time."

This is an unusual move for a gaming organisation to react to a news report in this way. But because of the current economical times we find ourselves in due to COVID-19, this doesn't mean that Nintendo will change their minds in the future.

