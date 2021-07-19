Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thomas Partey didn't have the most overwhelming debut season with Arsenal last term.

The Ghanian midfielder joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid for £42.5m on transfer deadline day last summer, much to the delight of supporters.

Partey arrived with a big reputation, but injuries would restrict his playing time over the course of his first campaign at the Emirates, leading to him having far less of an impact than boss Mikel Arteta would have hoped.

Still, Arsenal fans caught glimpses of his potential when he was fit and on form - and will be encouraged by Partey's prospects for the season ahead.

However, the combative midfielder recently became a hit with supporters for his actions off the pitch, after a video of him on a visit to his homeland went viral.

Twitter account @afcstuff uploaded a clip late last week of Partey greeting fans lined up to meet him during his return to Ghana on holiday, with the 28-year-old happily bumping fists with anyone who asked.

Except, that is, for one individual who was wearing a Tottenham shirt.

Thomas Partey blanks a Tottenham fan

As he makes his way down a line of well-wishers, Partey appears to blank the gentleman wearing the colors of his team's North London rivals.

As you can imagine, the moment where Partey seemingly avoids having anything to do with the Spurs fan has gone down an absolutely storm with Arsenal followers on the social media platform.

You can see the clip itself here...

Of course, with so many people keen to have any sort of interaction with Partey, it is entirely possible that Partey simply missed the man concerned.

Many Gunners supporters, though, have rejected that explanation - convinced that their player knew exactly what he was doing.

"Now that cold face...The way he overlooked the guy with the Spurs jersey," laughed one fan.

"Partey is savage," declared another.

"He knows his mission," suggested a third.

"Man was passed like he wasn't even there," joked a final supporter.

Whether Partey deliberately ignored the Tottenham fan, only he will know. However, this footage has done him no harm in the eyes of Arsenal fans who are keen to see him live up to his lofty billing and hefty price tag in the season ahead.

