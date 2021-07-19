Fall Guys Season 5: Cinematic trailer revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Fall Guys have finally released the eagerly anticipated cinematics trailer ahead of the launch of Season 5.

The hugely successful battle royale series only launched last year and turned out to be one of the most popular games during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Its chaotic gameplay and colourful visual appearance went down well with gamers and critics alike, and the game's developers have gone to produce four seasons up to now, with a fifth just around the corner.

Mediatonic finally revealed their poker hand after so long and debuted Season 5 to the world on Monday.

Fall Guys Season 5 Cinematics Trailer

While we were already aware of the jungle/pirate theme for Season 5, we finally got a detailed insight from Mediatonic in terms of what to expect from their latest batch of content.

Cinematic trailers for any game always provide feelings of excitement for what's to come, and Fall Guys was no different on this occasion. It started with characters sprinting towards a temple on the back of some successful map reading and navigation.

Lots of new costumes and obstacles were on show on YouTube, with pink rhino, Robin Hood, cowboy and genie outfits to claim.

What caught our eye was the mysterious stranger at the end of the trailer. What role will he play in Season 5? Will he have any form of influence in the newly-added levels?

Only time will tell as we are just hours away from getting our hands on Fall Guys Season 5! Stay tuned.

