Leeds transfer news: £20m star considered by Pep Guardiola now wanted at Elland Road

Leeds are keen on signing Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera, as revealed by The Sun.

What's the latest transfer news involving Herrera?

The 23-year-old has caught the eye of multiple clubs in England, with West Ham joining Leeds in showing interest in Herrera.

The Venezuela international arrived at City in 2017 but has not played a game for Pep Guardiola's side yet, and he has spent the last two seasons on loan at Granada.

What is City's stance on Herrera?

It is understood that Guardiola was considering bringing Herrera into City's first-team squad ahead of next season but it now seems unlikely that there is a place for the central midfielder after Fernandinho signed a contract extension with the club last month.

City are ready to listen to offers for Herrera, and it is believed that they value him at around the £20m mark.

What were Herrera's stats in 2020/21?

Herrera was a mainstay in Granada's midfield last term, making 32 top-flight appearances for the side.

As per WhoScored, he completed more tackles (59) and won more aerial duels (125) than any of his teammates, as he helped Granada to a mid-table finish.

He also made his mark in Europe during the team's impressive run to the Europa League quarter-finals. Herrera was directly involved in three goals during the competition, which included finding the net against Napoli in the first knockout round, before Granada were eventually beaten by Manchester United in the last eight.

Could Herrera flourish alongside Kalvin Phillips next season?

Kalvin Phillips shone for Leeds in 2020/21, which earned him a call-up to England's Euro 2020 squad, and he went on to start every match in the tournament for Gareth Southgate's side.

It was reported back in May that Leeds want to sign a defensive midfielder to support him next season, and Herrera looks to be the perfect candidate for the role.

At 23, Herrera has already made 78 appearances in Spain's top-flight, and he gained some European experience last year with Granada.

His statistics when it comes to tackling and aerial duels also indicate that he is not afraid to do the dirty work for his side, and that could help Phillips push on even more next season.

Phillips showed during the Euros that he is capable of making an impact further up the pitch, as he produced a perfect through ball in England's opening game against Croatia to set up Raheem Sterling's winning goal.

If Leeds can sign Herrera, he could be used to break up the play in front of the side's defence, and Phillips would then be able to influence games in the final third, enabling him to show how he is capable of creating chances rather than just starting attacking moves.

Phillips and Herrera working in tandem has the makings of a fine partnership at the heart of Leeds' midfield in 2021/22.

