Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2nd of June 2019 was a somber day on the red half of Merseyside.

The night before, the Anfield faithful had watched on in horror as Liverpool slumped to a painful Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Two catastrophic errors from goalkeeper Loris Karius had gifted goals to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale as the Spanish side capitalised on the German's misfortune.

Having publicly backed Karius in the weeks prior, Jurgen Klopp knew something had to change, and he immediately started working on a plan to bring in a new shot-stopper.

Enter Giveaway

Within weeks the internet was flush with rumours linking the Reds to Roma and Brazilian gloveman, Alisson Becker - but he wasn't going to come cheap.

However, having strengthened his porous backline with the addition of Virgil van Dijk, Klopp was fiercely determined to go one step further by adding a trustworthy keeper.

In the end, Liverpool would cough up in excess of £60 million to secure Alisson's services and, looking back on it now, it was money very well spent.

From Champions League titles to ending that painful Premier League drought, Alisson has proven to be one of Klopp's best ever signings.

It has now been three years exactly since Alisson signed on the dotted line and what a journey it has been.

Liverpool: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip and More

As a means of celebrating his time at Anfield, here are, in our opinion, his eight greatest moments at the club.

The skill v Brighton

Still in the early days of his Merseyside adventure, Alisson showed just how good he is with his feet with this nonchalant skill vs Brighton in the league.

An undercooked back-pass left him in a spot of bother, but he casually worked his way out of it to the delight of his new fans.

Interview about his dad

Alisson is not a member of the Liverpool squad who interacts with the media regularly, so after he scored a crucial goal against West Brom, it was a surprise to see him front up for an interview.

What followed was a genuinely emotional and authentic few minutes, with Alisson speaking from the heart regarding the sudden and tragic death of his father.

The goal vs West Brom

In what can easily be described as the most turbulent season since his arrival on Merseyside, Alisson and Liverpool were fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the top four.

That spot looked to have slipped through their grasp however as they lurched towards a potentially damaging draw away to West Brom.

However, in the dying seconds they earned themselves a corner and Alisson galloped forward to add to the attacking ranks.

He then planted a superb headed into the corner to trigger frenzied celebrations among his teammates and staff.

Liverpool would later go on to qualify for the top 4.

Running the length of the pitch v Manchester United

Having set up a game-killing goal for Mohamed Salah against bitter rivals Manchester United, Alisson sprinted the length of the pitch to be the first to celebrate with the Egyptian.

In scenes harking back to the days of Pepe Reina, Liverpool fans were simply overjoyed to see how much the assist and the moment meant to their beloved keeper.

The celebration with Jurgen Klopp

With yet another Merseyside derby looking destined to end in stalemate, Divock Origi's incredible late goal was the spark for incredible scenes among the fans at Anfield that night.

However, it was on the pitch where the celebrations really took off, with Alisson and Klopp meeting at full sprint in the middle of the field to give each other a monstrous bear-hug.

That save v Napoli

In the 2018/19 Champions League, Liverpool went into their final group game needing nothing less than a win to qualify for the knockout stages.

Salah had given them the first-half lead but the second half proved to be a tight and tense affair.

With the taste of the knockout stages on their tongues and only seconds remaining, a Napoli cross somehow broke free in the box, stopping the hearts of everyone watching.

Fortunately, Alisson was quick to react, making an incredible, point-blank save from Arkadiusz Milik to keep their hopes alive.

It's a good thing he did, as well.

Alisson's performance in the Champions League final

And this is why it's a good thing.

With Liverpool making it to their second Champions League final in a row, Alisson was determined to ensure the heartache of the previous year was avoided.

He made some incredibly crucial saves to keep Tottenham at bay before Origi finished the game off with a late goal.

News Now - Sport News