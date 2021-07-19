Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stood in the centre of the ring, having hammered wrestling Hall of Famer Edge to an epic victory at the Money in the Bank event, he probably thought his night was ending on a high.

In a match which had already been heavily interfered with by the freshly crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, the pair they defeated for those titles in Rey and Dominik Mysterio and a rancorous Seth Rollins, maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised by the later than late entry of the legend John Cena.

“Oh my god! Oh my god! Cena’s here!”

Cranking the crowd up to 11, the first bars of ‘The Time is Now’ played over the tannoy. The cheers and applause immediately went through the roof of the rocking Dickies Arena, and Reigns’ face dropped to the canvas as he turned to face his unwelcome nemesis.

Commentator Michael Cole almost lost his voice, stunned by the surprise appearance of Cena, who yelled: "It’s been too long!"

The 16-time World Champ held out the banner ‘Never Give Up’ and the emotional onlookers went wild knowing Cena is back!

This was a moment that will long live in the memory of many fans at the arena and watching back home. Reigns won’t be forgetting it in a hurry either, and there was little he could do but watch as the arena erupted and all attention switched to Cena.

It had already been a memorable night at the sellout Money in the Bank event, and the fans in Fort Worth had already laid witness to a classic, highlighted by the chaotic contest between Reigns and Edge and Big E’s Big Ending in the Men’s Money in the Bank brawl.

However, the loudest cheer of all was by far Cena’s show-stopping return.

