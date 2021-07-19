NBA 2K22 Ratings: Release Date, MyTeam, Players, Team, Predictions And All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 is on its way later this year, and we have all the information you need to know around the ratings in the basketball game.

Players and fans of the franchise will be wanting to know ratings as soon as possible as they are crucial in the game, especially in the MyTeam game mode, as the rating of the player will somewhat dictate how much the card could cost players on the market.

Basketball fans will also want their favourite players and teams to receive higher ratings so that they can use them in the game.

There are a bunch of players and teams to receive ratings. It isn’t easy for developers to go through and what makes it harder is the fact that fans will always be torn on ratings and conflict over who deserves higher/lower ratings.

NBA 2K22 Ratings Release Date

Due to the game only being announced recently, there is still a lot to be revealed about the game. This includes ratings and it looks like there will be some time to wait until they are released.

Typically we see these ratings released a month or so before release and therefore we might have to wait until August for them to come out. These ratings will include all the players, as well as the ratings for the teams as a whole.

Predictions

What is quite fun to do before the official ratings are released is predict the ratings of some of the best players. This is quite hard to do, but there have been some standout players in basketball over the last year.

Here are the predictions of who we think will be the highest rated players in the game:

7: Dirk Nowitzki - 94

6: Luka Doncic - 95

5: Kevin Durant - 96

4: Stephen Curry - 97

3: LeBron James - 97

2: Nikola Jokic - 97

1: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 98

These have been some of the best players this season, and Nowitzki and Doncic are two of the cover stars for the game. Hopefully our predictions are close and when we find out more, we will update you right here.

