WWE Money in the Bank: Rhea Ripley responds to fans chanting for Becky Lynch

Sunday night delivered a pay-per-view packed full of action as WWE's Money in the Bank returned once again.

The highly anticipated event marked a huge moment for the franchise as wrestling fans returned to the audience for the first time since WrestleMania 37.

Noise from the crowd boomed around the Dickies Arena as Nikki A.S.H was crowned the new Ms. Money in the Bank and Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to regain the RAW Women's Championship title.

It was the match between Flair and Ripley that sparked the most interesting engagement from the audience. As the two red brand title contenders entered the ring, fans shouting for the rumoured return of Becky Lynch filled the arena.

The Queen responded to the crowd's chants of 'we want Becky' by showing them the middle finger before rushing to attack Ripley.

After losing her RAW Women's Championship title to Flair, The Nightmare has taken to Twitter to also respond to the clamouring for Lynch.

"You can hate. You can chant for others. But you cannot deny that @MsCharlotteWWE and I kill it EVERY DAM TIME!" she wrote just hours after Money in the Bank went off air.

Indeed, the rivalry between Ripley and Flair has been an entertaining one to watch, and one that has quite literally taken them to Hell and back. Even after claiming the red brand belt, The Queen paid homage to her opponent, stating she's "not that far behind" herself.

The return of Becky Lynch is still a mystery and fans are still eager to see her enter the ring once more. But after speculation over her comeback at Money in the Bank proved to be false, the waiting game continues for now.

